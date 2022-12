U.S. President Joseph Biden's decision to provide Ukraine with a state-of-the-art Patriot anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense system to protect against Russian attacks opens the door to providing Ukraine with other such systems. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He called the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the USA, which took place on December 21, a historic day and the number one event in America and the world.

"But this visit is not about symbolism, but about concrete decisions that strengthen the defense of Ukraine and help beat the invaders. The focus is on the Patriots. It was a long road, and it was President Zelenskyy who brought it to fruition. Ukraine will soon receive the first battery of these ultra-modern complexes, and this is a completely new level of protection of the sky. Even more importantly, this decision of President Biden opens the door for other "Patriots," he wrote.

Kuleba believes that it was the close and trusting relationship between Zelenskyy and Biden that played a key role in this decision of the USA.

The minister also considers the U.S. decision to provide Patriot to Ukraine as another strategic defeat for Russia.

"Patriots" in Ukraine mean saved lives and civil infrastructure. This is another strategic defeat for Russia, which will lose its leverage for intimidation and terror. This is the approach of the day of our Victory. Especially since there were many other important topics at the negotiations besides "Patriots," he noted.

Kuleba also emphasized that the Patriot story is another example of the fact that the impossible becomes possible if Ukraine does it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy visited Washington (USA) on December 21, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and addressed Congress.

Against the backdrop of Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially announced a new USD 1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine on December 21, which for the first time includes the transfer of the Patriot air defense system.