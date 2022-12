On Wednesday, December 21, during his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in the Capitol before representatives of the Congress and the United States Senate. He was greeted in Congress with a standing ovation.

In his speech, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that our country is not broken, it lives and is still fighting, despite the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to him, Russian tyranny has lost control over Ukraine and will never again influence the minds of the Ukrainian people.

"Next year will be a turning point. I know it. This moment when the courage of Ukraine and the determination of the Americans will ensure the freedom of people who defend their values," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

He noted that the war unleashed by Russia is not only a battle for territory, this or that part of Europe, freedom and security of Ukrainians or any country that Vladimir Putin wants to conquer.

"This battle will determine the world in which our children and grandchildren will live, and their children and grandchildren: will there be democracy for Ukrainians, Americans, for everyone," the head of state said.

The president also added that the United States played its leading role in uniting the whole world around Ukraine. He noted that the help of the Americans is very important for Ukraine not only to endure, but also to achieve a turning point on the battlefield.

"If your Patriots stop the terror of the Russians against our cities, it will allow our patriots to fully defend our freedom," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia has found an ally in its attacks on Ukrainian cities - Iran.

"Iran has sent hundreds of deadly drones to the Russian Federation, they have become a threat to critical infrastructure - one terrorist has found another. It's only a matter of time before they strike your other allies if you don't stop them now," he added.

He said that before coming to the United States, he was at the front, in the east of Ukraine, in Bakhmut, a once 70,000-strong town, which has been under occupation since May.

"The Russians are using everything they can against Bakhmut and against other settlements. However, our Defense Forces are standing tall. And we are all proud of them," he said.

He noted that the battle for Bakhmut will determine how the war in Ukraine will develop further. That is why Ukraine needs U.S. military assistance, in particular the Patriot air defense system.

"We need your help not just to stand in such battles, but to break it. To win on the battlefield. We need more artillery next year, guns and shells - so that Bakhmut is not only a fortress that grinds the Russian army, but so that - like the battle of Saratoga - the fight for Bakhmut changed the course of our war for independence," he said.

The lack of modern armored vehicles and aviation in the Ukrainian army significantly prolongs the war and allows the occupiers to kill peaceful Ukrainians.

"Our lack of armored vehicles and aviation prolongs this war and allows Russia to kill our people, to keep the occupied cities and villages of Ukraine in totalitarian conditions. Your support is critically important. Like financial aid, it will be correct and timely to provide the necessary financial package for 2023," noted the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also handed the flag of Ukraine from Bakhmut's defenders to the U.S. Congress. The head of state said that this flag is a symbol of Ukrainian victory.

"In this war, we are standing, fighting and we will win, because we are united - Ukraine, America and the whole free world," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that just as American soldiers fought against Hitler's Nazi Germany in 1944, the Ukrainian military are doing the same to Putin's troops. The president said that Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas despite the brutality of the war, despite the fact that people will probably have to go to a bomb shelter on Christmas Eve.

"In two days, we will celebrate Christmas at candlelight. Not because it is romantic, but because there will be no electricity. Even if there is no electricity, the light of our faith in ourselves will not go out," the head of state assured.

Also, during his speech in the Congress of the United States, Zelenskyy handed over to his representatives a battle flag brought from Bakhmut.

"Our heroes gave me the flag of those who defend Ukraine, Europe, the world at the cost of their lives. They asked to pass this flag to you, the American Congress, the members of the Chamber... whose decisions can save millions of people. Let these decisions be made. Let this flag be with you, ladies and gentlemen. This flag is a symbol of our victory in this war. We stand. We will win, because we are united - Ukraine, America, the whole free world," Zelenskyy said.

After that, he took out a banner with the signatures of the soldiers from under the rostrum, which he handed over to Speaker of the uu7j House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Then the flag was unfurled to general applause.

Instead, the Ukrainian president received an American flag from Congress as a symbol of his visit to the United States.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the United States intends to help Ukraine strengthen its air defense against the backdrop of massive Russian missile attacks.

As earlier reported, Zelensky handed Biden the Cross of Combat Merit from the captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is currently in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.