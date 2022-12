Yesterday, December 21, Russian invaders continued to terrorize Ukraine with shelling. The enemy conducted six missile and 15 air strikes, in particular on civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia Region. In addition, 64 MLRS shelling were recorded.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

It is reported that the AFU repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshanka, and Chervonopopivka of the Luhansk Region and Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, Niu York, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the settlement of Chervonohryhorivka of the Dnipropetrovsk Region and the city of Kherson were hit by rocket and barrel artillery fire.

In the Kupiyansk direction, Novomlynsk, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region came under fire.

On the Lyman direction, shelling was recorded near Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Nevskyi, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Dyliyivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Northern, Mayorsk, Zalizne, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region.

Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were affected by fire in the Avdiyivka area.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery of various calibers in the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukraiyinka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, areas of Chervona Zoria, Kozacha Lopan, Vesele, Varvarivka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Cherniaky, Chuhuyivka, and Ambarne settlements of the Kharkiv Region were hit by tank and artillery shelling.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. At the same time, in the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled Zarutske district in Sumy Region with anti-aircraft missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 20, the Russian military conducted shelling along the entire front line in the Donetsk Region - from Vuhledar to Lyman. Two civilians were killed, and seven more were injured.

Also, on December 20, the Russian occupiers carried out 71 rocket attacks on the territory of the Kherson Region. Civilians were reported injured.