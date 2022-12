Ex-head of Roscosmos Rogozin comes under fire and gets wounded in Donetsk – media

Former director of the Russian corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, came under fire in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. He was wounded and hospitalized.

TASS (Russian state media) has reported about this.

According to Russian mass media, occupied Donetsk was allegedly attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A hotel on the outskirts of the city, where Rogozin was staying, came under fire. In addition to Rogozin, a group of "military advisers" lived in the hotel.

"Dmitry Olegovich was wounded in the back. He is hospitalized. There is no threat to his life," TASS quotes Rogozin's assistant as saying.

Several other people accompanying Rogozin were injured.

Dmitry Rogozin held the position of general director of Roscosmos for four years. He left this position on July 15, 2022.

At the end of October, Rogozin was spotted in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He visited the front lines several times, while he was dressed in protective gear and armed. Rogozin has a call sign - Sarmat, in honor of the Russian ballistic missile.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of November, terrorist Oleksandr Borodai almost died in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, his car almost ran into a mine.

And in September, a group of Russian propagandists came under fire near the front line.