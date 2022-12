Ukraine is preparing for decisive battles at this moment, because Russia is losing on the battlefield and becomes the most dangerous because of it. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov in an interview for Voice of America on Wednesday, December 21.

Danilov noted that today Russia is unable to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, therefore it becomes the most dangerous, like a rat driven into a dead end.

"And we are preparing very actively for the next month, two or three, which may be decisive at this moment. Because now the Russian Federation, taking into account the fact that it does not want to accept the position of the entire world community and understand that it must leave now for that there would be as few consequences as possible directly for their country, they will continue to go, because they put everything on the line," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

Danilov also emphasized that Ukraine is currently receiving heavy weapons from its European partners, which is necessary for victory, because since the beginning of the war, most countries have changed their minds regarding the supply of weapons.

