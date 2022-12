U.S. Wants To Recognize Russia As Aggressor State Instead Of Sponsor Of Terrorism - The Hill

The leadership of the U.S. Congress is working to introduce a bill that condemns Russia as an "aggressor state" instead of recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism. This is happening against the background of the announced visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. This was reported by The Hill on Wednesday, December 21.

Zelenskyy asked for Russia to be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, but instead President Biden's administration came up with an alternative designation that doesn't even exist under U.S. domestic or international law and has no legal basis, a congressional aide familiar with the negotiations told The Hill. This is a half-baked PR event that will do nothing to punish Russia or help the Ukrainian people, the congressional aide added.

"A version of the draft text, obtained exclusively by The Hill, says that the president, after the measure is enacted, could designate Russia as an aggressor state and would have the authority to designate any foreign country as an aggressor state if the president determines that it is engaged in acts of aggression against Ukraine," the message said.

American civil society organizations supporting Ukraine issued a joint statement objecting to the recognition of Russia as an aggressor state. The statement was signed by the Ukrainian Congressional Committee of America, the United Baltic-American National Committee and Razom for Ukraine.

"The Biden administration's recently proposed designation of Russia as an 'aggressor state' is a disruptive concept that undermines ongoing efforts by Congress to support Ukraine," the groups wrote in a joint statement.

They noted that such recognition by the Russian Federation will allow the sanctions to be eased and the frozen assets of war criminals to be returned as part of early negotiations with Russia. Although the U.S. government, Congress and President Biden have done a lot to support Ukraine, the proposal of the "aggressor state" is counterproductive and should not be accepted, they wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, Poland recognized Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.

On November 23, the European Parliament supported the resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that "uses the means of terrorism."

On November 21, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia as a terrorist state.