Russian Fleet Bases Will Appear In Occupied Mariupol And Berdiansk

Russia intends to create basing and repair points for ships of the Russian Navy in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region and Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, his words are quoted by Interfax.

According to him, the Russian army intends to create bases for the Russian Navy in the ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk.

"We plan to deploy support vessel bases, emergency rescue services and ship repair units in them," Shoigu said.

Shoigu added that currently the ports of the temporarily occupied cities are fully functional. Allegedly, cargo have been delivered to them for several months.

He also emphasized that the Sea of Azov has allegedly become Russia's internal sea again.

Berdiansk is located in the Zaporizhzhia Region on the coast of the Sea of Azov. The city was occupied by Russian troops in early March, a few days after the start of a full-scale invasion.

Mariupol, Donetsk Region, was the epicenter of the bloodiest battles for several months. Ukrainian defenders held the city until the end of May.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the port of occupied Berdiansk.

As a result of the attack, the large landing ship Saratov was destroyed, two more ships Caesar Kunikov and Novocherkassk were damaged.