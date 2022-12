Belarusian Troops Show How They Learn To Fight In Urban Conditions And Clean Up Buildings

Belarusian and Russian servicemen undergo training to simulate a combat collision in urban conditions, including cleaning the interior of buildings. This was stated on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus on Wednesday, December 21.

The Ministry of Defense noted that Belarusian and Russian troops train together in Belarus.

"Crews occupy firing positions and begin to search for a target for its further destruction. In the training complex, training is taking place to simulate a combat collision in urban conditions, including cleaning the internal premises of buildings," the report said.

In the forest training on the management of military equipment takes place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are preparing provocations on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The Belarusian government also restricted entry to the border strip of three districts of the Gomel Region along with Ukraine.

On December 20, the commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev said that the level of military threat of the Russian Federation from the territory of Belarus is growing, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking adequate measures.