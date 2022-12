The Russian occupiers are gathering Ukrainian children to take them to the Russian Federation for propaganda purposes or to use them as human shields. The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon on Wednesday, December 21.

Fedorov noted that the aggressors are offering parents in the occupied territories to send their children to Russia on an alleged rest. In total, they are going to take 1,620 Ukrainian children.

"Traditionally, the enemy is covered with "sweet" propaganda: the children will allegedly be taken to Moscow for the New Year's holidays. However, we remember the cases when in September children from Enerhodar, Kamiyanka-Dniprovska and other captured territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region were first taken to Crimea and Russia for a week. And then they were left for a "rest" for 2 months," the mayor wrote.

Fedorov called on parents in the occupied territories not to give their children to the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that the occupiers are intensifying the terror of civilians.

Fedorov also stated that holders of Russian passports in the occupied territories of Ukraine will be conscripted into the Russian army.

At the same time, the occupiers are preparing for street battles in the center of Melitopol.