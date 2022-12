AFU Cover Concentration Of Self-Propelled Guns And Anti-Aircraft Guns Of Russians In Kherson Region. How Much

Russian troops lost about three dozen pieces of equipment as a result of an attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the temporarily occupied Kakhovka of the Kherson Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the details in its evening report.

The hit against the Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Kakhovka was struck on Tuesday, December 20.

The Ukrainian military struck the territory of the field airfield, which is located on the southern outskirts of the temporarily occupied city.

According to the information of the General Staff, at the time of the shelling, there were self-propelled artillery installations and rocket launchers of the occupiers at the airfield.

As a result of the shelling of the occupiers, about 30 pieces of equipment, as well as ammunition and fuel and lubricants, were destroyed.

The AFU continue to clarify detailed information about the losses of the occupiers during the attack on Kakhovka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, December 20, the Ukrainian military also struck the location of the occupiers in the Chaplynka settlement of the Kherson Region.

We also wrote that on Monday, December 19, the General Staff announced the destruction of two Mi-8 helicopters of Russian troops.

We will remind you that over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 500 Russian occupiers. An aircraft, a helicopter and more than 10 enemy artillery systems were destroyed.