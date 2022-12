Ukraine initiates the creation of a new international humanitarian organization with an office in Kyiv. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 20, the Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, held a meeting with the ex-commander of the U.S. Army in Africa, General David Rodriguez, the former commander of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Sverre Diesen, and the regional director of The Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), David Gorman, and told the interlocutors about the Ukrainian peace formula, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented during an online speech at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

"Andrii Yermak also reported that the Ukrainian peace formula provides for the creation of an international humanitarian organization with an office in Kyiv with the support of Ukraine's partners, since the International Committee of the Red Cross has not demonstrated effectiveness in any of the issues within its competence since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia," the statement says.

In particular, Yermak noted that not a single representative of the ICRC arrived and did not check the conditions of detention of the Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal in Russian captivity, instead, representatives of this organization visited wounded Russian soldiers in a hospital in Moscow.

He emphasized that it is necessary to create a new organization, which will include courageous people who are ready to visit places of detention of prisoners and monitor the conditions in which they are kept.

Yermak noted that it is important for as many countries as possible to understand that Russia's war against Ukraine has changed everything, and the world will no longer be the same as before, so it is necessary to develop a new humanitarian, energy and security policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to enlist the support of the G7 and hold a peace summit at the UN site.