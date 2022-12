Ukraine plans to enlist the support of the Group of Seven countries (G7: USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) and hold a peace summit at the site of the United Nations. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 20, the Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, held a meeting with the ex-commander of the U.S. Army in Africa, General David Rodriguez, the former commander of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Sverre Diesen, and the regional director of The Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), David Gorman, and told the interlocutors about the Ukrainian peace formula, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented during an online speech at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

"He said that preliminary negotiations have already taken place with the largest partners of Ukraine, who positively evaluated the peace formula. There are also plans to enlist the support of the Group of Seven states and hold a summit for peace with the participation of other countries of the world at the UN site," the statement reads.

Yermak said that the Ukrainian peace formula was developed on the basis of the norms of international law and the UN Charter, it consists of 10 points, the implementation of which will bring the end of the war unleashed by Russia closer.

The head of the Office noted that Ukraine wants to return all its territories, remain independent and be strong enough not to give the aggressor the opportunity to attack again. Yermak emphasized that it is important that the Ukrainian peace formula is supported by a corresponding resolution of the UN General Assembly.

"It is necessary for the world to support this peace plan - to confirm that it is not only Ukrainian demands, but a realistic plan that complies with the UN Charter," he said.

According to him, at the summit for the sake of peace, each country will be able to choose for itself the points of the Ukrainian formula, in the implementation of which it will be able to show its leadership. In particular, in the field of security, the peace formula provides for the conclusion of the Kyiv Security Compact, which should become the basis of a new security architecture in Europe and the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden on December 11 proposed convening a Global Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy plans to hold a peace summit this winter.

In November, in his video message to the participants of the G20 summit, Zelenskyy said that the war should end with the signing of a document confirming its end after the implementation of all the anti-war steps proposed by Ukraine.