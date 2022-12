Mercenaries of the Liga PMC, which is part of the Wagner PMC, arrived at the border with Ukraine in order to prepare a provocation. This was reported by the National Resistance Center with reference to the local underground.

It is noted that mercenaries in two groups of 80-90 people are located in the area of the village of Krupeyki, in the Loyew district of the Gomel Region. They have lightly armored vehicles and awning trucks at their disposal. In addition, the groups are reinforced by engineering units.

At the same time, Belarus introduced a temporary restriction on entry and exit within the border strip of the Loyew district.

It is reported that one of the possible scenarios of provocations could be shelling of the territory of Belarus allegedly by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"After all, it is about those mercenaries who arrived in Belarus on September 20. Then, 300 units of Ukrainian military uniforms, which the Russians seized from warehouses in the Kherson Region, were delivered to the territory of the Belarusian private security company GardService, where the mercenaries were located,” the statement reads.

The National Resistance Center clarified that the company GardService is not just a private security company. It is the first such enterprise in Belarus and was created by a special decree of Aleksandr Lukashenko in 2019. The "guards" are based on the territory of the former training center for Belarusian special forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the government of Belarus has restricted entry to the border strip of three districts of the Gomel Region next to Ukraine.

On December 20, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Nayev, reported that the level of the Russian military threat from the territory of Belarus is increasing, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking adequate measures.