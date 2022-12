On December 20, another 4 ships with 129,000 tons of agricultural products for Africa, Asia and Europe left the sea trade ports of Great Odesa.

This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"4 ships with 129,000 tons of agricultural products for Africa, Asia and Europe left the ports of Great Odesa. Among them, the INCE ATLANTIC bulker with 44,000 tons of wheat for Kenya, this is already the third ship with Ukrainian grain for this African country. Also, Kenya in the list of countries to which humanitarian wheat from Ukraine will go as part of the Grain From Ukraine program. Currently, 27 ships are being processed in the ports of Great Odesa, and 1 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded onto them. 2 ships are moving along the "grain corridor" with a load of 63,000 tons agricultural products. As of December 19, 80 vessels are waiting for the JCC inspection in the Bosphorus," the statement says.

It is noted that since August 1, 569 vessels have left the ports of Great Odesa, which exported 14.3 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 7 ships with 182,000 tons of agricultural products departed from Ukrainian sea ports in 2 days.

On November 17, the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for safe transportation of agricultural products across the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.