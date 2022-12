Shoigu Announces Plans To Form 3 Divisions Of Russian Army In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the authority under his control intends to form 3 new motorized rifle divisions. They are planned to be created in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

He made a corresponding statement today, December 21, his words are quoted by Interfax.

Russia intends to create three motorized rifle divisions in the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions of Ukraine.

According to Shoigu, the Russian command also plans to form an army corps on the territory of Karelia, which is in the north-west of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to increase the strength of the Russian army to 1.5 million people.

Also today, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu announced that it is planned to place bases of the Russian Navy in temporarily occupied Mariupol and Berdiansk.

It will be recalled that in early November, the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, appointed as the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region, announced the creation of a volunteer battalion numbering 1,500 soldiers.