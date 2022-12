The number of the Russian army will be increased to 1.5 million people. This decision was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian TASS reports on Wednesday, December 21.

"The number of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation must be increased to 1.5 million servicemen, including contract servicemen - up to 695,000 people. The number of contract servicemen, taking into account the replacement of mobilized and new formations, must be increased to 521,000 people by the end of the year," the publication quotes Shoigu.

To this, Putin replied that he "agrees with the proposals of the Ministry of Defense on structural changes to the Russian Armed Forces", but the Russian authorities allegedly do not intend to militarize the country and the economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Russia has approximately 1.2-1.5 million people in reserve, 200,000 soldiers are preparing for a new offensive against Ukraine.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia started with aggression against Ukraine.

We will remind, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the first quarter of 2023, a new wave of mobilization will begin in Russia.