The World Bank has approved a USD 610 million financing package to address Ukraine's urgent needs.

This is stated in the bank's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The World Bank Group has announced a new funding package, which includes projects aimed at strengthening aid efforts and reconstruction of Ukraine in wartime conditions.

The World Bank will provide additional financing in the form of an IBRD loan of USD 500 million for the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) in Ukraine project.

This amount is supported by the guarantees of the United Kingdom.

Also, the World Bank will support Ukraine with a new project that will help restore and improve access to medical services, solve new and urgent needs that have arisen in the health care system due to the war.

