On Wednesday morning, as a result of enemy shelling of Kherson, 2 electric substations were damaged.

This follows from as statement of the Kherson City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, as a result of enemy shelling, 150 kV Karantynna and Promyslova substations were damaged and destroyed. Energy crews are working in enhanced mode to restore power supply," the report said.

The city council noted that repair work will continue for two to three days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 20, the occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 71 times, 1 person was killed and 6 were injured.