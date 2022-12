The United States will provide Ukraine with a state-of-the-art Patriot anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense system to protect against Russian invaders. The White House's decision was announced by the administration's press service during a press conference on December 20.

In particular, the Patriot system will be in the next package of almost USD 2 billion of military aid, which the United States will provide to Ukraine. The Americans will train the Ukrainian military to use the system in a third country.

As reported in Washington, the new package of assistance to Ukraine in the field of security, in addition to Patriot, will include: NASAMS, HAWK, Stinger, equipment to combat UAVs.

President Joe Biden will officially announce the new aid package on December 21.

"President Biden will announce a major new package of nearly USD 2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. It will include a very important new capability: the Patriot missile battery, which will be a critical asset to protect the Ukrainian people from Russia's barbaric attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. We will train the Ukrainian military how to operate a battery of Patriot missiles in a third country. It will take some time, but Ukrainian troops will return to their country to operate this battery," the White House said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, CNN, citing two U.S. officials and a high-ranking representative of the administration, reported that the administration of the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, is finalizing the preparation of plans to send the Patriot anti-missile defense system to Ukraine. The Pentagon's plan also has to be approved by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin before it is sent to Biden for his signature. Three officials told CNN that approval is expected.

In response, the Kremlin threatened "unforeseen consequences" for the transfer of Patriot to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Germany refused to provide the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. They will be placed in Poland.