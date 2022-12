The Russian occupiers are preparing the forced evacuation of Ukrainians from Vasylivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since December 12, the Russian occupying forces have been preparing for the forced evacuation of Ukrainian citizens living in the territory of the town of Vasylivka and nearby settlements of the Vasylivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia Region," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, it was confirmed that on December 19, the area of concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers in the Kherson Region, in the Vasylivskyi district, was damaged by fire.

8 units of heavy military equipment of various types were destroyed.

Information on casualties is being clarified.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 12 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the Bakhmut direction.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers in 20 settlements.