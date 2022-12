The enemy is carrying out assaults in the Bakhmut direction.

This was reported in the General Staff, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy continues to conduct assaults," the authority noted.

The enemy fired tanks and artillery at the positions of the Ukrainian military in the areas of more than twenty settlements.

Among them are Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Dyliyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Spirne and Bilohorivka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy fired tanks and various caliber artillery at the positions of our troops near Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues shelling the areas of Bilohirya, Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Novodmytrivka, Kamianske, Respublikanets, Novoberyslav, Poniativka, Kherson, Mykilske, Sadove and Antonivka in the Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers near 20 settlements.