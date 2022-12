During the past day, December 20, the Ukrainian military destroyed 510 invaders, as well as 1 enemy helicopter and 1 aircraft. This is stated in the infographic of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the losses of the Russian Federation in a full-scale war.

So, as of December 21, the losses of the Russian Federation amount to:

- personnel - about 99,740 (+510),

- tanks - 3,002 (+7),

- armored combat vehicles - 5,979 (+5),

- artillery systems - 1,972 (+12),

- MLRS - 412 (+2),

- air defense systems - 212 (+0),

- aircraft - 282 (+1),

- helicopters - 267 (+1),

- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1,688 (+8),

- cruise missiles - 653 (+0),

- ships/boats - 16 (+0),

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,608 (+9),

- special equipment - 178 (+1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers near 20 settlements in the past day, December 20.

Meanwhile, in a video of the State Border Guard Service, it was said that the border guards are recording at Kinburn, which weapons are being used by the Russians and how the Ukrainian forces are retaliating.

In addition, the United States will provide Ukraine with a state-of-the-art Patriot anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense system to protect against Russian invaders.