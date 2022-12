British intelligence admits that the Russian occupiers managed to advance to the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, but street battles will not be successful.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

"Russian infantry is probably now entrenched in the eastern industrial areas of the city, and sometimes advanced to the residential areas of the city. Street fighting continues," they said.

It is emphasized that Russia has been trying to seize Bakhmut since June 2022, but little progress has been made in this direction. The front line at that moment passed through the open area around the eastern approaches to the city. However, the Russian military and the Wagner military company will have to advance with battles already in the city, which they have not done since the capture of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in July 2022.

"Given that urban combat requires highly skilled infantry with excellent junior leadership, this type of combat is unlikely to suit poorly trained Wagner fighters and mobilized reservists of the Russian army," the intelligence concluded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the enemy is currently carrying out assault operations in the direction of Bakhmut.

Yesterday, December 21, the Russian invaders launched five missile and 16 airstrikes on Ukraine. In addition, the enemy fired 61 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.