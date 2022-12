France will transfer Crotale air defense systems and Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine – President Ma

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to supply Ukraine with Crotale air defense systems and Caesar self-propelled howitzers in early 2023.

This is reported by France 24.

According to him, in recent days, France has sent Crotale air defense systems to Ukraine.

"In recent days, France has sent Ukraine more weapons, artillery, Crotale (air defense batteries), equipment over and above what we have already done," Macron said.

He noted that the planned deliveries include new Caesar self-propelled howitzers , but did not give exact figures.

"We are also working with Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu to re-deliver useful weapons and ammunition in the first quarter of 2023 so that Ukrainians can defend themselves against bombing," Macron said.

