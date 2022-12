FSB detains 22 Russians in case of blowing up the Crimean Bridge and is torturing them – Maliuk

The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained 22 Russians in the case of blowing up the Crimean Bridge.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk in an interview with 1+1 TV channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There is a Russian pseudo-investigation going on. As far as I know, they have detained 22 of their fellow citizens, are torturing them, conducting polygraphs, and I wonder what they will come up with," said Maliuk.

He added that Ukraine was obliged to cut the logistics of the enemy in Crimea.

However, he refused to reveal the details of the operation on the Crimean Bridge.

"We will find out all the details after our victory," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia plans to complete the repair and reconstruction of the destroyed elements of the Crimean Bridge by July 1, 2023.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that the Crimean Bridge will cease to exist when the occupied peninsula returns to Ukraine.

On October 8, as a result of an explosion on the Crimean Bridge, several spans of the highway collapsed, and the railway track was also damaged.

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation stated that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was allegedly organized by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

The political and military leadership of Ukraine has not officially taken responsibility for the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.