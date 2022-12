AFU will be able to act more actively. Haidai tells about preparation for offensive in east

In the near future, the Ukrainian military is preparing for active offensive actions in the east of Ukraine, which is facilitated by weather conditions.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, told about this on the air of the Espresso TV channel.

According to him, the weather now allows heavy military equipment to move, that's why combat operations on the front line will speed up.

"Now, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to act more actively. Our troops will be able to move much faster than a few weeks ago. It is not necessary to specify the directions where active actions of the Ukrainian army should be expected. However, we should expect good gifts from the AFU for New Year’s Day," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Haidai reported that the AFU successfully repel counterattacks of Russian troops in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna in the Luhansk Region. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is only a few kilometers away from Kreminna.

In addition, due to significant losses, the occupiers are repurposing hospitals in the Luhansk Region into military hospitals.

Meanwhile, the enemy is carrying out assaults in the direction of Bakhmut.