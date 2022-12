United States has not yet found any signs of Iran transferring its missiles to Russia

The United States closely monitors the cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of arms transfers, but so far there have been no signs that the Iranians are transferring ballistic missiles to the Russians.

This follows from a statement by the coordinator of the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, Ukrinform reports.

"We know there are discussions about a potential transfer of ballistic missiles. We haven't seen that confirmed so far, but we're watching it very closely," he said.

Kirby made his statement against the background of information that Russia was again trying to order ballistic missiles from Iran. They managed to order drones from them.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, CNN reported on November 1 that Iran is preparing to send attack drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia.

Also, on November 1, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that in the near future Russia expects to receive a new batch of kamikaze drones from Iran.

We also reported that Russia paid EUR 140 million to Iran for providing drones.