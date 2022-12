Ukraine’s delegation will ask United States for supply of ATACMS and Gray Eagle – Politico

During the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States, the Ukrainian delegation will ask the White House for the supply of long-range missiles and drones.

This is reported by Politico.

According to the publication's source, the Ukrainian delegation will make a request to supply long-range missile systems, or ATACMS, as well as American Gray Eagle and Reaper drones.

At the same time, Politico notes that U.S. officials are not yet ready to budge on this issue.

"The White House categorically refused to send ATACMS because of the high costs," the Biden administration says.

In addition, they believe that sending long-range missiles to Kyiv could provoke Putin to use even more deadly weapons inside Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, CNN, citing two U.S. officials and a high-ranking representative of the administration, reported that the administration of the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, is finalizing the preparation of plans to send the Patriot anti-missile defense system to Ukraine. The Pentagon's plan also has to be approved by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin before it is sent to Biden for his signature. Three officials told CNN that approval is expected.

In response, the Kremlin threatened "unforeseen consequences" for the transfer of Patriot to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Germany refused to provide the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. They will be placed in Poland.

The United States will provide Ukraine with a state-of-the-art Patriot anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense system to protect against Russian invaders.