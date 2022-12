Yesterday, December 20, Russian military conducted shelling along the entire front line in the Donetsk Region, in particular, from Vuhledar to Lyman. Two civilians were killed, seven more were wounded.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Telegram.

It is reported that one person was killed and two were wounded in the Volnovakha direction in Vuhledar. The shelling was conducted on Bohoyavlenka, no casualties were reported.

In the Horlivka direction, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Kostyantynivka in the afternoon the day before. A kindergarten and two houses were damaged as a result. In Bakhmut, five civilians were injured, one house was damaged.

In addition, one person was killed in the Lysychansk direction in the Torske of the Lyman community. Currently, the extent of destruction in the community is being ascertained.

In the Donetsk direction, in Kurakhove, four houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of shelling, in Kurakhivka, the enemy damaged three houses and farm buildings. No casualties reported.

Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Krasnohorivka were shelled at night and in the morning.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 20, Russian occupiers conducted five missile and 16 airstrikes on Ukraine. In addition, the enemy fired 61 rounds using air defense units.

In addition, the enemy is carrying out assault operations in the direction of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers in 20 settlements over the past day.