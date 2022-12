In the first 11 months of 2022, the ports of the Danube region increased the export of agricultural products 42 times to 6.1 million tons compared to the same period last year.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During the 11 months of the current year, the ports of the Danube region (Izmayil, Reni, Ust-Dunaisk) processed 14.5 million tons of cargo. This indicator demonstrates positive dynamics and growth of cargo handling by 2.9 times (+294%) compared to the same period of 2021. The indicator of cargo turnover of the port of Izmayil in 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 amounted to 7.7 million tons (+210.6%), Reni 6.1 million tons (+508.3%), Ust -Dunaysk 662,000 tons (+1,314.7%)," the message says.

It is noted that in 2022, the first position in the nomenclature of cargoes is occupied by grains.

Thus, in 11 months of 2022, the volume of export of agricultural products (oil, bread) from the ports of the Danube region amounted to 6.1 million tons, which exceeds the figure for the same period of 2021 42 times.

"Since the beginning of the year, the export of agricultural products (grain, oil) in the Ukrainian Danube ports is about 24% of the total volume of the sea ports of Ukraine. Despite the fact that today, the ports of Izmayil, Reni, Ust-Dunaisk have used almost all available capacities for cargo transshipment, there is still potential for its further development. Namely: modernization and renewal of port infrastructure, the attraction of investments in the construction of new terminals, dredging, etc.," said the head of the USPA Oleksii Vostrikov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first 11 months of 2022, Ukraine exported 50.9 million tons of agro-industrial complex and food industry products for a total amount of USD 21.1 billion.