In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, saboteurs set fire to the location of Russian invaders. This was stated in the message of the Deputy Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram on Tuesday, December 20.

The premises of the Russian invaders on the territory of the Illich integrated iron & steel works burned along with all the loot, wrote Andriushchenko. The deputy mayor noted that Mariupol resistance reported a successful sabotage.

"At the Illich integrated iron & steel worksh, the building of the occupiers is burning. Things, looted - all is ashes. Literally. The cause of the fire will not be clarified aloud, but it is necessary to be careful, gentlemen occupiers, careful. The danger to the Russians is everywhere. Nearby. And always very unexpectedly," Andriushchenko emphasized.

The deputy mayor said that unbreakable and unconquered Mariupol continues to resist the aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in occupied Mariupol, invaders are installing a Christmas tree.

Also, collaboration teachers held a lesson with the children of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, on the topic "Symbols of Russia."

At the same time, the occupiers plan to demolish the entire quarter closest to Azovstal.