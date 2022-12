Residents Of 3 Districts Of Kyiv Region To Have Electricity Back This Evening - Administration

Power supply in the evening will be restored in three districts of the Kyiv Region - in the Brovary, Boryspil and Obukhiv Districts. After the repair work in these areas, in the Kyiv Region a little less than 50% of consumers will remain without electricity. This was stated by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba during the all-Ukrainian news telethon.

"Now the situation is levelling up... We expect good news in the Brovary, Boryspil and Obukhiv Districts in the evening," the official said.

He added that after the repair of electricity networks in these areas, the number of residents of the region without light will decrease and will be slightly less than half.

"Repair work will continue in part of the Fastiv District, the Bucha and Vyshhorod Districts. Now they have reached 60% of the outages," Kuleba concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of Tuesday morning, a significant power deficit remains in the power system of Ukraine. In Kyiv, less than half of the consumption requirement is provided.