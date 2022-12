Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said that Ukraine and the American company SpaceX have reached an agreement on the supply of 10,000 Starlink satellite communication terminals.

Fedorov made the corresponding statement in an interview with Bloomberg.

Fedorov said that he directly talked with the head of the company, Elon Musk, about the supply of terminals. According to him, this happened on the day when Ukraine survived another blackout due to a missile attack by Russia.

"When we had a massive power outage, I texted him that day and he reacted instantly and had already taken some steps. He understands the situation," Fedorov said.

The agency reached out to SpaceX for comment regarding this information, but a company spokesman declined to make any statements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, the Verkhovna Rada exempted Starlink satellite communication stations from the American company SpaceX from import duties and VAT.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine intends to bring a large number of such terminals in order to install them in the "Points of Indestructibility."

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said at the time that several thousand points with open Wi-Fi are planned to be created throughout Ukraine, which will be provided thanks to Starlink.

We also reported that from December 29 Starlink increases the cost of satellite Internet services for users from Ukraine.