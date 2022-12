AFU Aviation Launches 12 Attacks On Positions Of Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Of Russian Troops During Day

During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 10 attacks on Russian occupiers and 12 on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update on Facebook.

"The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the day launched 10 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 12 attacks on positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems," the statement said.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for the current day hit thane ammunition depot, 3 control points and 8 areas of concentration of enemy manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day on December 19, the Armed Forces destroyed 430 occupiers and shot down 2 helicopters. In total, since February 24, a total of 99,230 Russian soldiers have been eliminated.

The losses of Russian troops increased by 520 to 98,800 killed on December 18, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 6 armored fighting vehicles, 5 artillery systems and 8 drones.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are focusing on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, as well as trying to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction.