Senior Russian officials are clashing over whether to launch a new military offensive in Ukraine this winter, a senior U.S. Department of State official said Tuesday. This was reported by The New York Times on Tuesday, December 20.

The official said that among the top military leaders of Russia there is a discussion about whether the Russian military is able to go on a new large-scale offensive against Ukraine. The publication notes that some of them insist on an offensive, while others question whether Russia is capable of doing so.

The official did not give details about the ways in which Washington uses intelligence as a window into the internal Russian debate. And because of the debate among Russians, the official said that it is not clear where Russia will resort to real actions, it was said.

Analysts say it would be difficult for Russia to make such a winter offensive, as its military forces are undercut by 10 months of fighting and the successes of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Russia has about 1.2-1.5 million people in reserve, of which 200,000 soldiers are preparing for a new offensive on Ukraine.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia began with aggression against Ukraine.

Recall, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the first quarter of 2023, a new wave of mobilization will begin in Russia.