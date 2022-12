From January 2023, every adult citizen of Ukraine will be able to get 5 LED lamps for free to replace old incandescent lamps.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now, to reduce the burden on the energy infrastructure, we have to implement various, including unconventional, energy efficiency measures. Simply replacing old light bulbs with new LED lamps can save the country up to 1.5 gigawatts of electricity during peak hours. This is a very significant saving. For comparison, replacing 50 million LED bulbs will unload the work of an entire reactor of a nuclear power plant," the First Deputy Prime Minister - Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, was quoted as saying.

According to her, the replacement of 30 million light bulbs will be financed by the European Union.

"The Government of Ukraine is working to ensure that all EU procedures are completed by the end of the year and in January the program started. The program will be implemented through Ukrposhta, and its mechanism will be simplified as much as possible. The person who decides to use the program only needs to leave an application in advance, come to the Ukrposhta branch and exchange 5 old-style lamps for 5 new LED ones," said Svyrydenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission will finance the purchase of about 30 million LED bulbs for Ukraine.