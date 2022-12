Russia Will Do Everything To Leave Ukrainians Without Light By New Year - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that Russia will do everything to leave Ukrainians without light by the New Year, so we need to prepare for new attacks.

Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian terrorists will do everything to leave Ukrainians without light by the New Year. It is important for them that Christmas and New Year in Ukraine are in the dark. Therefore, we must prepare for new attacks," he said.

Shmyhal noted that on December 19, the terrorist state chose energy facilities in the central region of Ukraine, and although the air defense forces neutralized most of the enemy drones, there are hits on high-voltage networks.

He said that as of the morning of December 20, 8 units of nuclear power plants and 10 thermal power plants are operating in the power system.

However, due to significant damage in the network, a significant shortage of electricity remains.

Emergency shutdowns in 11 regions of Ukraine were used to maintain balanced operation of the power system.

The prime minister noted that repairs are ongoing, but the situation remains difficult.

"In an environment where the grid is hit almost daily, it is simply impossible to make any predictions about restoring a stable power supply," he said.

Shmyhal also noted that local authorities should not create high expectations, because in parallel with the attack against energy, Russia is conducting information and psychological operations to sow panic and despair among Ukrainians.

"So we tell people the truth that the situation is complicated; the fact that light can be only a few hours a day; that the state of affairs in the power system can both improve and deteriorate, depending on the intensity and mass of new attacks by Russians," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that in these difficult conditions, "Points of Indestructibility" should be a salvation for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians.

He said that now more than 5,000 "Points of Indestructibility" are already working, and the government plans to triple their number in the near future.

Shmyhal also instructed Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko to submit the results of the analysis on the fairness of electricity distribution to the regions in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of Tuesday morning, a significant power deficit remains in the power system of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, less than half of the consumption requirement is provided.