On December 19, the Russians shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 42 times, 2 people were killed and 3 were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian occupiers fired 42 times at the territory of the Kherson Region. They beat with artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, and a missile strike was also launched on the region," he wrote.

Living quarters of Kherson were again under enemy fire.

The Russians hit a facility of critical infrastructure, an educational institution, the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration, private and apartment buildings.

"Unfortunately, we have civilian casualties. Last day, the Russians killed 2 people, 3 people incurred injuries of varying severity," said Yanushevych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 18, the enemy shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 69 times, 6 civilians were injured.