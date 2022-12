The Energoatom national nuclear power generating company has agreed with the Urenco Group company (UK) on the supply of enriched uranium from 2026.

This is stated in the message Energoatom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 19, Energoatom President Petro Kotin and Urenco Chief Executive Officer Boris Schucht met online. They discussed the issue of increasing the supply of enriched uranium to Westinghouse for the production of nuclear fuel for Ukrainian nuclear power plants over 2024-2025 years. In addition, the heads of companies agreed on long-term cooperation in the supply of enriched uranium for Energoatom from 2026," it says.

It is recalled that on August 1, 2019, Energoatom and Urenco concluded an agreement on the supply of such uranium, while in April 2022 the next stage of negotiations between the companies took place against the background of Ukraine's complete rejection of Russian nuclear fuel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April Energoatom refused to purchase uranium concentrate from Russia and plans to increase its supply from Urenco Group.

Urenco Group is engaged in the enrichment of uranium (using gas centrifuge technology) for its use as fuel at nuclear power plants.

The company has uranium enrichment facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States, it supplies fuel for nuclear power plants to 15 countries, mainly Europe and the United States.

Urenco Group's share is about 29% of the global uranium enrichment services market.