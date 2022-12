IMF Management Adopts Monitoring Program Without Financial Assistance With Involvement Of Fund Council For Ukr

On December 19, the Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund discussed the Program Monitoring with Board Investment (PMB) for Ukraine adopted by the IMF management.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The monitoring program, based on macroeconomic frameworks agreed with the IMF, is aimed at helping Ukraine maintain macroeconomic and financial stability.

The monitoring program provides for a number of measures aimed at strengthening the mobilization of state budget revenues, revitalizing the domestic debt market, strengthening the financial sector and increasing transparency and efficiency of management in the sector of state enterprises.

As part of updating the strategy of the financial sector, the NBU, together with IMF experts, will develop principles for assessing the quality of assets and conducting stress tests for banks.

This is one of the structural beacons of the Monitoring Program for Ukraine.

The program provides for a set of measures to curb emission funding for the budget next year.

The program has a four-month implementation period and does not directly provide for financial assistance, but it is a necessary prerequisite for the transition to a new long-term IMF extended financing program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Monetary Fund has supported Ukraine since the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

In March 2022, within the framework of the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), Ukraine received USD 1.4 billion.

In October, the IMF provided additional support of USD 1.3 billion thanks to the expansion of RFI for countries affected by the food crisis caused by Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine.