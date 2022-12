In the process of exchanging prisoners, representatives of Russia divide people into "varieties."

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Rashist regime is inherently fascist because it conducts a certain gradation," the Defense Intelligence official said.

According to Yusov, the first position in anti-rating is taken by those forcibly mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories.

"And all the rest - the extremely difficult process begins. It is understood officers are in increased demand. And also people who have certain knowledge and skills. Many other things affect that we will not voice, so as not to harm. But the simpler a person is for racists, the less interest in him," said the intelligence representative.

According to him, the Russians divide people into "varieties," which demonstrates the essence of their fascist regime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, Ukraine returned 64 soldiers from Russian captivity, on December 6 - 60 defenders, on December 1 - 50 servicemen.