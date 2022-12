Since the introduction of the benefits in November 2022, more than a million (1,062,000 pieces) of various lithium-ion batteries worth USD 39.9 million have been imported into Ukraine.

Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, 266,500 batteries were imported from November 12 to 30. Over December (also 18 days), 795,000 pieces have already been imported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, funds for the purchase of a generator can be returned. It was reported who is entitled to the refund.

Google said that the generator became the "purchase of the year" in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has published instructions on how to properly use generators to avoid accidents, as well as where to put the generator if it's raining outside.