UN Has Not Yet Sent Experts To Ukraine To Study Wreckage Of Iranian Drones - Kuleba

The United Nations has not yet sent experts to Ukraine to study the debris of Iranian-made drones with which Russia attacks Ukraine's infrastructure.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that back on October 14, when Russia first began using Iranian drones for raids on Ukrainian cities and civil infrastructure, Ukraine and partners appealed to the UN to send a mission of experts to study the use of these drones by Russia.

Kuleba explained that Russia's supply of Iranian-made drones violates a 2015 UN Security Council resolution that enshrines the Iran nuclear deal.

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, the UN proposed two dates in November for the arrival of the mission, one of them was agreed.

However, soon the secretariat of the organization told the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that visiting Ukraine by UN experts in these terms is impossible.

Kuleba stressed that the UN has not yet taken any steps to send the mission to Ukraine.

"And at this time, Iranian drones continue to destroy our state's critical infrastructure facilities, creating terrible conditions for civilian lives in the middle of winter. I understand that it is not so cold in New York, there is always light and heating," the Minister said.

Kuleba stressed that the actions of the UN secretariat are condoning the impunity of Iran and Russia for their actions.

He noted that it is a violation of the UN Security Council resolution and a threat to international peace and security.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the UN should explain the reasons for its inaction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Ukraine invited UN experts to confirm the origin of drones with which Russia attacks Ukraine's infrastructure facilities.