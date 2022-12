Kyiv Region 80% Without Light, Repair Becomes More Difficult With Each New Shelling - Kuleba

In the Kyiv Region, 80% of the region is without light.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the situation with electricity supply in the Kyiv Region remains critical.

After recent attacks by drones and rocket fire, the restoration of power supply continues.

Kuleba stressed that with each enemy shelling, the complexity and duration of repair work is increasing.

Due to large-scale damage to the energy infrastructure, Ukrenergo applied emergency power outages.

"80% of the region is without light. The most difficult situation in the Bucha, Vyshhorod, Obukhiv and partially Fastiv Districts. This is more than 30 communies. Critical infrastructure facilities are priority for electricity supply - hospitals, heat and water supply facilities," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

He stressed that in coordination with Ukrenergo and DTEK, the authorities are making every effort to restore power supply as quickly as possible and reach the planned shutdown schedules.

Kuleba called for understanding the situation.

"The Russian invaders will not be able to break our resilience. We will stand the challenges and certainly win," the head of the Kyiv Region is sure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, blackout in some areas of the Kyiv Region can last until Friday, December 23.