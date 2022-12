President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, December 20, visited Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

This was reported by FREEDOM, whose journalists are in the city, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, the presidential press service did not announce Zelenskyy’s trip to Bakhmut.

The President's visit to Bakhmut was confirmed by the press secretary of the head of state Serhii Nykyforov to Ukrainian Pravda.

"He visited the front lines, awarded fighters with insignia and valuable gifts. The President has already left Bakhmut," Nykyforov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, fighters of the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Troops defeated the positions of the invaders near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.