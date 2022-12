US Threatens Lukashenko With New Sanctions In Case Of Additional Military Assistance To Russia

The United States intends to increase sanctions pressure on Belarus if the country's self-proclaimed president Aleksandr Lukashenko decides to provide additional assistance to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Ned Price, the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, announced this, BBC News reports.

According to Price, Washington continues to monitor Belarus' actions to provide additional support to Russia.

"If we see attempts to provide additional support, see the potential for this, then we will give a proportional response by introducing additional measures," he said.

The Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State also commented on the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he made on December 19 during a visit to Belarus, that the Russian Federation does not intend to absorb any state.

Price called Putin's words "the height of irony," as at the same time Russia is waging a war of conquest against Ukraine.

On December 19, Putin arrived in Belarus, where he had a meeting with the country's self-proclaimed president Lukashenko.

According to the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev, Putin came to Belarus in order to force Lukashenko to support a new invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naiev states that the level of military threat of the Russian Federation from the territory of Belarus is growing, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking adequate measures.