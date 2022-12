The level of military threat of the Russian Federation from the territory of Belarus is growing, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking adequate measures.

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He commented on the training of the Russian guidance aircraft and the Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile carrier interceptors in the airspace of Belarus.

"These exercises are carried out for the sole purpose of clarifying the targets on the territory of Ukraine, which are designed to launch missile attacks. But we are taking all measures in order to reduce this level of threat," he said.

Naiev added that the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army are now concentrated on the territory of Belarus, as well as units armed with Iskander missile systems, which are designed for use on targets in Ukraine.

"This potential is currently enough to create a threat to Ukraine and conduct tactical actions. At the same time, we closely monitor the weapons transferred from Russia and make an appropriate analysis. The level of military threat is growing, but we are taking adequate measures," said Naiev.

He noted that, in addition, the General Staff provides for an increase in groups in the event of a significant increase in forces on the opposite side.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are preparing separate their units at the training grounds of Belarus.