Ukraine Receives USD 2 Billion Grant From US From World Bank Trust Fund

The State Budget of Ukraine has received grant funds in the amount of USD 2 billion from the World Bank Trust Fund.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This is the second tranche of the grant with a total size of USD 4.5 billion.

The funds were provided by the United States through the World Bank Trust Fund, as part of the project Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE).

The grant funding raised will be aimed at providing pension payments and salaries to civil protection workers, as well as paying for medical services under the medical guarantee program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in total, after the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine received USD 12 billion from the United States in the form of grants.

As such, the United States is the largest direct budget aid donor of any partner country in 2022.