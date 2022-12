AFU hit site of deployment of occupiers in Chaplynka District of Kherson Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the occupiers' deployment point in the Chaplynka District of the Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses, it has been confirmed that the enemy's permanent deployment point was hit in the area of Chaplynka settlement of the Kherson region on December 18. Information about the dead and wounded occupiers is being clarified," the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian aviation made 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and six strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Air defense forces shot down two enemy helicopters last day.

Units of the missile troops and artillery of the AFU hit the ammunition depot, three control points and 3 areas where the enemy's manpower was concentrated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and six strikes on the positions of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, and the AFU repelled 10 attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.