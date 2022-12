President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the people and authorities of Georgia to show mercy to the former President of Georgia, a citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili, to stop abusing him and allow him to be transferred to one of the clinics of Ukraine, another European country or America.

President Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Probably, everyone could see the state of Mikheil Saakashvili now, the state of his health. That's why I appeal to the people of Georgia, to the authorities of Georgia - we must show mercy, especially in the run-up to Christmas. What is happening to Mikheil is bullying. This does not befit Georgia. This must be stopped. Please make a decision that can save his life. Transfer Mikheil Saakashvili to one of the clinics of Ukraine, another European country, America," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that now is the time to take this good step.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over the significant deterioration of Saakashvili's health, who is currently in the Vivamedi medical center in Tbilisi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Georgian side to provide him with proper medical care, as well as to satisfy the request for a postponement of Saakashvili's punishment in order to transfer him to one of the European or American clinics for further treatment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the Georgian authorities to grant access to Saakashvili to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine's human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, 2021, after he returned to his homeland after an eight-year absence, and was charged with illegal border crossing, which, according to the investigation, he committed on September 28, when he secretly arrived at a Georgian port Poti from Ukraine on a ship carrying a truck with dairy products.